Robb Recommends: The Private Terminal at LAX Offers a Serene, Socially Distant Way to Start Your Trip

One of the new rules of air travel is to minimize contact. While air-charter firms say that flying private can eliminate up to 680 person-to-person touch points, the PS terminal at LAX (formerly the Private Suite) offers a similar solution for commercial travelers. Counting TSA and customs officials at the facility’s secluded entrance—who take care of checking you into your flight, screening your luggage and procuring your boarding pass—plus the chauffeur who ferries you from suite to airplane door in a BMW 7-Series, contact is limited to five people or fewer. Beyond allowing you to avoid chaotic main terminals—not to mention every security line—each of the 10 suites is a pre-flight relaxation chamber, with its own bathroom, daybed and food-and-drinks pantry. Members enjoy complimentary meals, in-suite massages, manicures and barber services, plus access to the Shower Spa. Member pricing is $3,150 for one-way flights for up to four people, with additional travelers charged $500 each; non-members can book a suite for $4,150. PS’s LAX facility is the only private terminal of its kind at a major US airport, though the company plans to expand to other locations as air travel transitions to a new normal.

