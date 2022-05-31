Sanlorenzo Unveils Two Innovative New Yachts at the Venice Boat Show

During this week’s Salone Nautico Venezia, or Venice Boat Show, Sanlorenzo Yachts announced two new yachts that would appear in the fall. This nautical preview includes the SD90/s, the entry-level model in its SD line, and the SP110, which is part of the Italian builder’s new “smart performance” segment.

The company announced the two models at the Palazzo Franchetti, part of Venice’s Biennale Arte 2022. Sanlorenzo is a sponsor of the Italian Pavilion. Italian architect and Sanlorenzo’s director of art Piero Lissoni created an installation/gathering point at the Biennale called the Arena.

Lissoni was also instrumental in designing the interior of the SP110. The initial drawings, the 110-footer carries off a minimalist design, both inside and out, that the builder says combines sustainability with innovation. Sanlorenzo assembled a design dream team that included Bernardo Zuccon for the exteriors, Tilli Antonelli, founder of Wider Yachts and now with Sanlorenzo, to create the concept, Marco Arnaboldi for the hull and, as noted, Lissoni for the interior.

The smart-performance concept is a clever one, using three smaller engines with hydrojet propulsion to provide the best weight-to-power ratio, mated with a hull design that, depending on speed and sea conditions, allows the boat run on different engines. The hydrojets, which are less sensitive than propellers to the boat’s weight, add to the boat’s fuel efficiency. The design team also made the 110-footer extremely wide, with a beam that maxes out at 26 feet, to add stability in rough seas as well as provide generous interior and exterior space.

Zuccon’s exterior is an eclectic combination of proportions, aerodynamic lines, high forward bulwarks and an open stern. The team gave it a brighter set of colors more reminiscent of a sport yacht than the traditional look of Sanlorenzo’s larger motoryachts. The boat also has a group of solar panels connected to lithium batteries that allow it to run the “house” systems (lights, electricity and air conditioning) for several hours without turning on the generators.

Lissoni’s interior matches the minimalist look of the exterior with large open spaces and nonstop floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s a nice layering effect across the decks—including the galley between the main and pilothouse decks—that accentuates the openness and accessibility of the interior. It promises to be one of the most innovative designs in the 100-foot class at the fall shows.

The bow, which is typically the working end of many of these yachts, was transitioned into dining and sunbathing areas. That’s a novel concept since most al-fresco dining areas are either on the stern or on a flybridge.

But the cockpit is arguably the most important outdoor area of the boat. Measuring 540 square feet, the space is wide open, connected to the interior hallway through full-width glass door that allows visibility from all three levels inside. A garage below hides the tender when not in use.

The SD90s, the entry-level model joining the line’s existing SD96 and SD118, actually put sustainability in its title with the small “s.” The 90-footer incorporates a hybrid propulsion system that Sanlorenzo has developed with Siemens—the two are also working on a methanol fuel-cell system—to limit carbon emissions. The shape of the running surface lets the boat perform well in “zero-emissions” electric-motor mode, between 6 and 10 knots, as well as with its diesel engines up to 17 knots.

Beyond the hybrid setup, Sanlorenzo also incorporated sustainable materials throughout the interior and exterior, including recycled glass in the bow wall, wood paneling with a sustainable finish and recycled terrazzo tiles in the heads.

Patricia Urquiola’s interior has what she calls a “transformable” design. That includes loose furniture and adaptable configurations throughout the boat. In the main salon the convertible layout lets the owner add or take out a dining area at will. The lower deck also has a nifty space near the stairway: It’s a lounge that can be closed off with sliding doors and turned into a stateroom with its sofa bed.

Sanlorenzo has been a leader with interesting designs over the past three years, pushing yachting in its own direction. The real-life versions of the SP110 and SD90/s, part of that trend, should generate plenty of brand buzz at the Cannes and Genoa shows in September.