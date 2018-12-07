Sentient Jet Gift Cards Benefit an Anti-Hunger Kids Charity This Holiday Season

Sentient Jet is providing jet-card buyers with a chance to play an active role in this season of giving, even as they are treating themselves to 25 hours of flight time. For every 25-hour jet card that Sentient sells in December, the company will donate $1,000 to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger. “We’ve been working with this charity for about three years,” says Sentient Jet president and CEO Andrew Collins. “We believe in their mission, and it really resonates with our card holders.”

The charitable donation isn’t the only feel-good perk that comes with a jet-card purchase. Buyers will also be treated to a $1,000 gift card to Nieman Marcus (perfect for re-gifting), a $5,000 flight credit, and the chance to lock in a fixed rate for 16 months, rather than the company’s standard 12 months. “We’ve designed this as a surprise-and-delight holiday offering,” says Collins. Yet, he stresses that the No Kid Hungry donation is the one people focus on when they call about the offer.

No Kid Hungry works with local school systems across the country to initiate and support meal programs for children who aren’t getting enough food at home. The charity funds local meal programs and creates programs to educate parents and kids about buying and preparing healthy food on a budget. It also informs policymakers about the power of food programs and helps them design innovative ways to provide free meals and to raise awareness of existing programs. Volunteers might canvas neighborhoods to inform parents of existing meal programs, or they may staff barbecues on school grounds during the summer, when kids don’t have access to school lunches. No Kid Hungry is part of Share Our Strength, another national anti-hunger nonprofit.

This is the first year Sentient has offered this holiday-themed donation. Collins estimates that the company could be cutting a $40,000 check to the charity by month’s end, which would leave all the parties involved—Sentient Jet, the new jet-card owners, the charity, and the charity’s beneficiaries—feeling some holiday cheer.