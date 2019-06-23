Shaircraft Solutions CEO James Butler on the Highs and Lows of Private Aviation

A member of Robb Report’s Private Aviation Advisory Board, Butler is CEO of Shaircraft Solutions, a Maryland-based firm advising individuals and businesses on investments in private air travel. A business attorney with expert industry knowledge, Butler has negotiated transactions ranging from multimillion-dollar fractional-share purchases and valuation disputes to relatively small jet card contracts. His clients include professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, and high-net-worth retirees and families. We caught up with him recently to get his thoughts on the state of the industry.

Ten years after the crash, how healthy is the private-aviation industry?

The industry has proven resilient and is thriving. More businesses and individuals have come to view private air travel as a necessity rather than a luxury. The core businesses of whole-aircraft ownership, fractional and charter are firmly established and stable. Forays aimed at reaching a broader demographic through apps, per-seat sales and the like have met with limited success and several stumbles. The recipe for success is the same today as it was 10 years ago—the right amount of flight time on the most appropriate and safe aircraft, at the best possible price.

What are the biggest strengths?

Private aviation’s biggest strength is the service itself. Convenience, time savings and peace of mind are all at the heart of the experience. You fly where you want, when you want. No red-eyes, no sitting in airports, no lost luggage. Nor is security a concern when you fly privately. This sense of control provides peace of mind that is priceless.

What is the weakest link?

There are pitfalls aplenty out there, especially for those who shop solely based on price. There are few barriers to entry into what I call the Uberization of private air travel—anyone who has access to aircraft operators who are looking to monetize excess capacity can contract with these operators to fly their flights and sell themselves to an unsuspecting public as a private jet “program.” All too often they fail and customers who’ve paid membership fees are left holding the bag.