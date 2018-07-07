5 of Our Favorite Turboprop Planes for Aerophiles

Turboprop planes are often overshadowed by their jet-powered brethren, but we think the workhorse segment deserves some love. With that in mind, we rounded up our favorite articles featuring turboprop planes that will entice aerophiles and amateur pilots alike. Before light jets became the regional aircraft of choice, many smaller airports across the United States transported travelers via turboprop planes on a regular basis—usually for routes around 300 miles or less—because of their cost-effectiveness and smaller size. So, whether you’re hopping between cities on commercial jets and are curious about the alternative or maybe looking to add a turboprop plane to your collection, these five aircraft will show you what all the buzz is about.

Read on to discover more about the five planes—everything from how fuel-efficient they are to their in-cabin entertainment options.