Airbus’s ACJ330neo Cabin Concept Offers Harmony at 30,000 Feet

Last year, Airbus introduced its ACJ330neo corporate-jet design, which offers space for up to 25 travelers in an insanely spacious cabin (in a commercial configuration, it seats up to 400) plus a range of more than 10,000 miles, enough to fly nonstop to just about anywhere on Earth. Now, the company has created a concept interior dubbed Harmony to help new owners imagine the possibilities for all that space (though the right designer can do wonders even when given a smaller cabin). The goal: maximum enjoyment and productivity during those long flights.