Airship-Shape: Inside a Modern Zeppelin (Thanks to a Design Concept from DesignQ)

Airships may seem to be anachronisms from the distant past, but Hybrid Air Vehicles in Great Britain is building a high-tech, super-capable, modern version dubbed the Airlander 10 (not quite as grand as the Aeroscraft concept we offered in Ultimate Gift Guide, but much more feasible). Now, DesignQ has imagined a luxury interior concept for the Airlander—revealed at the recent Farnborough Air Show in Great Britain—that would be ideal for adventurers touring remote and spectacular destinations.