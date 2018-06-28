Ameco Beijing Creates an Oasis in the Sky Aboard Boeing Business Jets

A spacious redesign of a BBJ interior delivers convenience and quiet luxury in the muted tones of a desert oasis.

Ameco Beijing Boeing Oasis in the Sky

Travelers in need of privacy and seeking plenty of space for long trips can indulge in a selection of business jets from Boeing—repurposed airliners that, rather than packed with hundreds of seats, provide a private, luxury interior designed for efficiency and comfort. Ameco Beijing, an aircraft-technical-support company in China, recently created a concept interior for the Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) fleet dubbed Oasis in the Sky. It aims to combine ease and convenience with a high-tech, contemporary ambience—which Ameco hopes will contribute to providing the ultimate travel experience. The design adapts the BBJ’s roomy cabin to accommodate 12 passengers plus crew.

