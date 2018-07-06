This New Boeing Business Jet Cabin Design Promotes Serenity and Relaxation

For many owners, part of the appeal of having a private jet is that it can be used as a flying office where they can make productive use of their travel time. However, just as importantly, jets also offer a chance to relax with family and friends, freed from the constant demands of life on the ground. Ameco Beijing—the firm behind the “Chinese Dragon” and “Oasis in the Sky” interiors—designed the “Fantastic Family Time” cabin for Boeing’s Business Jets with that in mind, and calls the resulting concept “a dream in the sky.”