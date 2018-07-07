Boeing Teams Up with Embraer Plus 4 Other Noteworthy Aerospace Collaborations

Earlier this week, Boeing and Embraer announced that they had agreed to a joint venture deal in which Boeing would purchase an 80-percent stake worth $4.75 billion in Embraer’s commercial aviation division. In the aftermath, Embraer’s stock took a notable hit upon fears that Boeing had gotten the upper hand in the deal.

However, despite any nay-saying, many partnerships between aerospace companies prove quite fruitful for both parties. So, it is with an optimistic eye that we take a closer look at the Boeing/Embraer partnership as well as four other successful aerospace partnerships.