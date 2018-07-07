Boeing Teams Up with Embraer Plus 4 Other Noteworthy Aerospace Collaborations
In the wake of the news that Boeing and Embraer are partnering, we look at other fruitful partnerships in aerospace.
Earlier this week, Boeing and Embraer announced that they had agreed to a joint venture deal in which Boeing would purchase an 80-percent stake worth $4.75 billion in Embraer’s commercial aviation division. In the aftermath, Embraer’s stock took a notable hit upon fears that Boeing had gotten the upper hand in the deal.
However, despite any nay-saying, many partnerships between aerospace companies prove quite fruitful for both parties. So, it is with an optimistic eye that we take a closer look at the Boeing/Embraer partnership as well as four other successful aerospace partnerships.