Jet Makeover: How Designer Frank Ponterio Took a Cessna Citation CJ2+ from Drab to Fab

As private jets are often in service for multiple decades—a span that might as well be centuries in terms of design—the hardest part of them to keep feeling contemporary is the cabin. In fact, given the workhorse construction of these planes, sometimes all it takes to make an old aircraft feel brand new is a refreshed interior look. And while there are plenty of completion centers that can do the job, the results are often best when you find your own interior designer whose vision matches and surpasses your own.

Read on to find out how interior designer Frank Ponterio was able to transform his client’s outmoded Cessna Citation CJ2+ into a contemporary tour de force.