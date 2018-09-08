Look Inside This Award-Winning Boeing BBJ Max 7 Cabin

Based on the 737, Boeing’s new BBJ Max 7 business jet is the smallest in the 737 Max family, but like many smaller siblings, it makes up for its size in versatility and grit. The Max 7 performs well at high altitudes and in hot weather, and it will have the longest range of the Max airplanes, flying up to 4,430 miles nonstop. The cabin seats up to 172 passengers in airline service, so 19 private flyers, plus two crew, will have plenty of space. The cabin measures more than 11 feet wide and 7 feet high, and extra-large windows let in plenty of pure high-altitude light.

Boeing recently held a design competition to help demonstrate the capacity and versatility of the Max 7 cabin, and the winner was Parisian firm Alberto Pinto Interior Design. Since the death of Alberto in 2012, his sister Linda, who has worked at the firm for more than 30 years, has led the company. Her aim: to create designs infused with eclecticism, unique details, and refinement. But the Pinto team is not new to cabin design—they started out in 2015, with a 747 cabin created for a private owner.

Let’s take a closer look at this award-winning design.