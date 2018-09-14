Light Business Jets That Look as Cool as Your Car

The list is extensive. Operating costs, flight-deck technology, passenger capacity, range, speed, cabin design, and amenities. These are many of the things you think about when you’re buying an aircraft. But there’s another element to consider, especially if your travel needs call for only a small plane and you admit to possessing a little vanity. It’s called ramp presence: the ability of an aircraft to turn heads when it’s taxiing across or just sitting on the tarmac. A larger business jet such as a Gulfstream G650 will draw attention just by its size, but a more diminutive aircraft could blend in with the crowd unless it boasts a distinctive design. So to help you amp up on the ramp, we’ve done some homework on your behalf. Continue on to see some of the more eye-catching shapes among small business jets.