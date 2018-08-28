Peer Inside the Gulfstream G600 As It Heads to FAA Certification

Before a new aircraft can be sold to the public, it has to be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. That’s a long, complex, and costly process—which is why manufacturers tend to keep upgrading their old models, making all-new designs about as common as winged unicorns. Gulfstream took on the challenge, though, by putting not just one, but two clean-sheet jets in the pipeline at once. And despite manufacturing challenges like contract disputes, both planes are fully on track. The smaller G500 got its FAA certificate in July, and the G600 is now flying field tests for FAA inspectors. The G600 is expected to be certified later this year, with deliveries starting early in 2019. Both jets offer a jump forward in comfort, technology, and performance. Come take an early bird tour of the Gulfstream G600 over the next few slides.