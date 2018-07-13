The World’s Seven Smallest Business Jets

Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to business jets—not if you don’t need the cabin space or range of a larger aircraft and you want to save money on the purchase price and operating costs. Indeed, the future may well belong to the diminutive of wingspan and fuselage.

Compact Cruiser

The Flaris LAR 1, for example, is a single-pilot, four-passenger jet being developed in Poland. It’s billed as “the world’s smallest business jet.” If we’re talking about length, then the LAR 1, with a fuselage that is just 27 feet 3 inches long, will indeed be able to claim that distinction when (or if) it enters service. At only 8 feet tall, the LAR 1 may also me the most vertically challenged business jet, and it has a wingspan of only 28 feet 6 inches. Furthermore, the wings are detachable, enabling you to store the aircraft in a home garage instead of a hangar and to haul it to an airport or landing strip on a trailer.

