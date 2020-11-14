From Virgin Galactic to Space X: 3 Space Suits for Future Star Travelers

A 21st-century evolution of what U-2 pilots and Gemini astronauts wore in the 1960s, the Boeing Blue suit weighs just 12 pounds and is far less bulky than its forebears. It also includes cool features such as cross-trainer-inspired shoes, vents that seal automatically in the case of depressurization, touchscreen-sensitive gloves and a zip-on helmet that plays Star Wars on a loop on the inside of the visor. Oh, all right . . . not really on the Star Wars, though it’s not a bad idea.