Stratos’s New 716X Jet Blends Light Weight With Power and Performance

The 716X is a kit model that will precede the production 716, which will enter the FAA-certification process in several years. For around $2.5 million, the 716X will include access to the company’s construction-assist program for help during manufacturing, while the 716 production model will have a more powerful Pratt & Whitney 535E turbofan engine, upping the speed to about 400 knots, for a price tag of about $3.5 million.

Sundin expects both versions to fill an existing hole in the market. “Buyers looking for this kind of aircraft will see the 716’s competitive advantage,” he says. “There is no other single-engine light aircraft that can offer its range, speed and payload combination.”