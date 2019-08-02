Surf Air’s New Unlimited Private Jet Plans Mean You Never Have to Wait at the Airport

Despite all the technological advancements we’ve seen in air travel, one aspect of flying remains a drag: waiting at the airport. Luckily for frequent flyers willing to pay a price, Surf Air continues to do what it can to make things a little easier.

For either a monthly or yearly fee, the company is now offering membership-based private flight service that gives users access to a fleet of semi-private PC-12 executive aircraft that take off from and land at private airports in California, Nevada and Texas. Without any of the same sky-high fees that normally come with flying private or charter, members are able to choose from a selection of scheduled flights and can book a seat on any of the eight-passenger planes within minutes departure. This set-up also allows members to arrive at their airport and be in the air within a half-hour of arrival at the airport—something that’s beyond unimaginable when flying commercial.

Surf Air currently offers three monthly plans that each include unlimited flights, without risk of cancellation or change fees. The $1,950 per month Basic plan allows members to make two reservations at a time and offers access to the company’s core routes. The Preferred plan, which costs $2,450 per month, allows for four reservations at a time and includes access to all of Surf Air’s California and Texas locations, along with two complimentary nights at one of the company’s hotel partners and one guest flight per quarter. The $2,950 per month Unlimited plan allows for six reservations at a time and includes access to all of the company’s routes, two complimentary nights a partner hotel per quarter and one guest flight per month. There’s also a $5,000 a month Group membership that’s aimed at companies and families.

Surf Air also has a plan for those not sure they’ll be able to take full advantage of the monthly plan. As covered by Robb Report last year, the $2,500 annual Express plan gives members access members access to $500-a-seat flights, a slight uptick from when it was first covered.