How to Fly From N.Y.C. to the Hamptons for $1 This Summer

Imagine being able to get from Manhattan to the Hamptons for a buck.

Thanks to Tailwind Air, you’ll be able to do just that this summer. The company will offer flights from Manhattan to East Hampton for as little as $1 this summer, Bloomberg first reported. There’s a catch, though—you’ll have to sign up for the service’s $4,495 Fast Lane Club Plus program to have access to the heavily discounted seats.

Tailwind Air is a small fleet of amphibious Cessna eight-seaters that operates between Manhattan’s Skyport and Boston Habor’s Fan Pier, and several northeastern vacation spots in between, including East Hampton, Provincetown and Nantucket. Anyone can book a flight on one of the company’s planes, but Fast Lane Club Plus members get discounted rates to any of the nine airports it flies between this summer.

One of Tailwind’s seaplanes Tailwind Air

The real perk of the program, though, is access to unsold seats. If there are tickets still available for one of the company’s flights, club members will have the chance to buy them for a measly $1 (plus about $4 in federally mandated taxes, of course). You’ll have to be quick, though. The $1 dollar tickets won’t open until 24 to 36 hours before takeoff. They also aren’t going to be available for all flights, especially if, say, you wanted to fly from the city to East Hampton on a Friday afternoon.

“The program is certainly not for everybody,” Tailwind Air co-founder Peter Manice told Bloomberg. “If you need to be somewhere on a specific day, you’re not going to want to roll the dice this way. But if you have personal flexibility to pick and choose when you want to fly, it’s going to be a great value.”

You’ll need good luck to score Tailwind Air’s $1 tickets, but Fast Lane Club Plus users will save money regardless. Member rates offer savings of between 34 and 66 percent depending on the route between now and September 30. That means users can expect to pay $695 for the flight to East Hampton or Provincetown, as opposed to the $1,095 or $1,195 the ticket would normally cost. That’s not as nice as paying $1 for the same flight, but it still represents a good deal. Members also get to bring an extra 10 pounds of luggage onboard as well.