Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

What’s Wrong with This Picture?

The Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter performed some practice maneuvers for the upcoming Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.

Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter Pilot, Aaron Fitzgerald, performs flips, barrel rolls and nose dives in front of the Statue of Liberty during the morning hours on May 18th 2019. // Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool // AP-1ZCFY5MT91W11 // Usage for editorial use only // Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information. // Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Last weekend, New Yorkers had to look twice, as the Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter practiced its maneuvers for the upcoming Memorial Day Bethpage Air Show in downtown Manhattan. Former US Serviceman Aaron Fitzgerald performed flips, barrel rolls and nose dives around the Statue of Liberty, Battery Park and West Side Highway.

Related

The Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter, or the BO105 C, is the only helicopter fit for aerobatics. The original BO105 C was built in 1967 as the first lightweight helicopter in the world. The version you will see on Memorial Day Weekend at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach was built in 1984 and used in the oil fields of the Gulf of Mexico before joining The Flying Bulls, a group of aviation enthusiasts with a great passion for rare historical airplanes and helicopters. They restore and maintain a fleet of 22 planes and helicopters in the world and have played a significant role in the creation of Hangar‑7 in Salzburg, Austria. The Flying Bulls was created in 1999.

The Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter can do all kinds of tricks—barrel rolls, loops, vertical climbs, nose dives and flip forward and backward. Skydivers from the Red Bull Air Force will join the helicopter for the air show. The Red Bull Air Force is a team of skydivers, BASE jumpers, wing-suit fliers and paraglider pilots.

Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter Pilot, Aaron Fitzgerald, performs flips, barrel rolls and nose dives over the New York City skyline during the morning hours on May 18th 2019. // Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool // AP-1ZCFY41QD1W11 // Usage for editorial use only // Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information. //

Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter flown by Aaron Fitzgerald.  Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

The air show will feature Fitzgerald in the Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter and the Red Bull skydivers doing their acrobatic thing for an eight-minute routine. Watch for the low-pull, high-performance canopy swoops by the skydiving humans in harmony with the spins, curls and dips by the aerobatic helicopter.

More Aviation

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Aviation

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Have You Heard ... It's time to embrace luxury. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad