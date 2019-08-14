Seabourn’s New Private Jet Service Wants Fly You Directly to Your Cruise

Seabourn may be best known for its swanky cruise ships—which are more like floating five-star hotels—but, tomorrow, the celebrated line is taking its services to new heights with an exclusive new jet service that allows passengers to fly privately to and from ports of call to catch their cruise.

Starting on August 15, Seabourn Private Air will leverage a global network of vetted private charter firms that are well versed in impeccable service and can provide aircraft to accommodate groups of any size upon request. The service will offer an array of planes—light private jets with capacity of five to eight passengers; mid-size jets sized for seven to eight passengers; or heavy charter jets capable of carrying up to 16 people—to chauffeur you and your pals to your ship. The cost will vary by itinerary and aircraft, but passengers can expect a suitably affluent touch.

“Time is an incredible luxury and as an ultra-luxury travel operator for three decades, we are always seeking new ways to enhance our guest experience,” said Seabourn executive Chris Austin. “Seabourn Private Air will provide a world of comforts and conveniences for Seabourn guests to or from their cruise of a lifetime.”

Those comforts include a valet luggage service; onboard Wi-Fi; sweet-smelling Molton Brown toiletries; and complimentary food and drink, including Regiis Ova caviar, K+M Chocolates and Montaudon champagne. You can even book cabin attendants, if you so please. On top of that, you’ll receive access to thousands of airports, commercial and private, with complimentary transfers to and from home, airports and cruise ports. There’s even next-port protection of up to 1,000 miles in the event of flight delays.

Beyond port transfers, Seabourn said the service could also be used for mid-voyage overland flights—and in keeping with the line’s all-inclusive offering at sea, you won’t pay for a thing once you hop aboard. Of course, costs for the private jet packages are discrete from guests’ cruise fare and, it’s worth noting, paid for by aircraft rather than a single seat.