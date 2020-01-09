This Stylish New Flying Car Concept Was Inspired by Old Ferrari F1 Racers

Lazzarini Design Studio isn’t looking to the sky or future for its latest flying vehicle concept. Instead it’s drawing on a decidedly more earthbound source for inspiration—Ferrari-designed Formula 1 race cars from the 1950s.

Dubbed the FD-One, the Rome-based design firm’s wild new concept is a two-seat flying car with a distinctly retro-futurist vibe. According to Lazzarini, the stylish tricopter is powered by a hybrid system that includes a V12 petrol engine and six electric engines—four in the front, two in the back—that will have it zooming through the clouds like its inspiration.

Measuring 24-feet in length and weighing 1984 lbs, the FD-One’s carbon fiber really does look like a futurist take on Ferrari’s nearly 70-year-old racers. While the wheels have been done away with and replaced with three propellers, the rest of the design stays true to its ancestor, including the cockpit, exhaust pipes and racing stripe.

The FD-One’s tech appears to be just as intriguing as its design. Though details are scant right now, Lazarrini says the craft’s V12 engine will help power its six electric engines thanks to a belt system that connects the entire system. Power will also come from three battery packs stored in the craft’s underside. The firm believes the flying car will be able to reach speeds of 310 mph and fly for three hours at a time.

And yes, the FD-One is a concept, but it’s a concept that Lazzarini believes can be made into a reality. A representative for the firm told Robb Report in an email that the studio is looking for investors to help fund the building of an actual prototype.

This isn’t the first striking design we’ve seen from Lazzarini Design Studio. Late last year the firm showed off 33-foot cruising yacht that looked more like a spaceship than a boat. Unlike the FD-One, the F33 Spaziale yacht can actually be purchased today, with prices ranging between $609,000 and $1,660,000.

Check out more photos of the FD-One below: