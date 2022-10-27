United Airlines Will Soon Drive You to Your Connecting Flight in a Jaguar EV

It’s a unique kind of stress and dread when your layover is short and you need to rush between gates—a problem that’s more prevalent now as flight delays make catching that connection all the more difficult. Well, United Airlines wants to help passengers get gate-to-gate stress-free—and in a sustainable way.

This week, the company announced its partnership with carmaker Jaguar to whisk MileagePlus Premier members between gates. Upon landing, passengers will be greeted on the tarmac by a service agent who will direct them to a 2023 Jaguar I-Pace HSE—the brand’s all-electric SUV—which will chauffeur them to their next flight for free. Members will have the opportunity to relax a little and recharge their devices as they trade sprinting with a rollaboard through a terminal for cruising across the tarmac in a 394 hp SUV.

“The new United-Jaguar ground transfer program offers travelers a moment of luxury and ease while raising sustainability standards for the airline industry,” Luc Bondar, United’s marketing and loyalty vice president said in a statement. “Partnering with Jaguar to deploy an all-electric fleet is not only a smart business move, as we know customers consider sustainability when booking travel, it is the right thing to do.”

The new service will begin this month at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and the airline plans to expand the service to other United hubs, including Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco, Houston and Denver by the end of the year. The Jaguar fleet is expected to make up to 60 trips a day at hub airports, helping 1,000 members make their connection.

Unfortunately, the gate-to-gate transport isn’t something you can book or necessarily count on for your next flight. Instead, United is offering it more as a surprise benefit to its MileagePlus Premier members. That’s a pretty pleasant surprise for those lucky travelers who do get to take advantage.