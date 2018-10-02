Your New Home Base in Napa Valley

After a development dry spell and nearly a year out from last fall’s Tubbs fire, Napa Valley has seen a bit of a boom in luxury lodgings. Chief among these projects is the giant Estate Yountville, a 22-acre property that comprises two hotels—Vintage House and Hotel Villagio—the Spa at the Estate, and a shopping and dining complex called V Marketplace. And even more remarkably, this sprawling campus isn’t located in some wild remote corner of Napa: It’s right in the heart of Yountville, just steps from the French Laundry.

Vintage House opened in 2017 and Hotel Villagio made its debut earlier this year, but the last piece of the puzzle is the rollout of the Villa at the Estate—a private, freestanding retreat tucked away on the Hotel Villagio property. Designed by SB Architects with entertaining in mind, the 6,600-square-foot villa (starting from $3,400 a night) can sleep 10 across five bedrooms and host as many as 20.

The living room is the central gathering space for the villa and features a gaming area with a pool table. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer up views of the walled backyard, which comes complete with a private pool and hot tub for year-round soaks. Back inside, the decor reflects the rustic Napa Valley countryside without becoming too old school—think mostly natural woods, brick, and old-world furnishings like a steamer-trunk coffee table mixed with modern touches like sleek freestanding fireplaces and glowing neon signs.

Though the space is built for entertaining, the master suite is the Villa’s crown jewel. Clocking in at a generous 730 square feet—larger than the living room—it is equipped with hand-stitched Hästens king-size beds from Sweden (which go for more than $20,000 a pop) and a bathroom dripping in Carrera marble. Four other bedrooms, all larger than 400 square feet and all furnished with king-size beds, round out the accommodations.

While staying at the villa, you and your guests will have full access to the perks and amenities offered by the Estate Yountville, including bike rides through the valley, culinary experiences, or even a hot-air balloon ride. Of course, wine tastings are also on the menu, and the hotel offers a number of pre-planned experiences centered around vino—but you can also work with the concierge to design a tasting itinerary geared towards your exacting palette. And if you meet any new friends during your journey, bring them on back to the villa for an impromptu party. Just make sure you cut the speakers off at 10 pm to avoid breaking city noise ordinances—this is still Yountville, after all.