Can’t Go to the Super Bowl? This VIP Package Lets You Take a Private Jet and Yacht Charter to Watch the Game Remotely

Although attending Super Bowl LV in Tampa this weekend is likely off the cards for most football fans, you can still watch the Big Game in style thanks to this lavish VIP package by Magellan Jets and IYC.

Designed for high rollers, the experience pairs the thrill of the Super Bowl with a relaxing island escape to ensure you and your mates are both entertained and rejuvenated. Naturally, it can also be tailored to meet each posse’s needs.

First, one of the luxurious private jets from Magellan’s fleet will fly you and your friends to a destination of your choice. While in the air, you’ll enjoy football-themed canapes and cocktails, along with the finest five-star service. Once you touch down, you’ll board one of IYC’s glamorous superyachts and set sail to a remote hideaway where you’ll watch the Game of Games.

Onboard, a full-time crew will be available to cater to your every whim, while a personal chef will serve up a custom menu featuring your favorite fare. You’ll also have access to a fully stocked bar, so you can toast to a Chiefs or Buccaneers win.

Magellan has designed a few sample itineraries to give an idea of both scope and price. You can fly from New York to the Bahamas in a super-mid jet with seven friends for between $50,000 to $64,000 or a heavy jet with 12 friends for between $70,000 and $84,000. Chicago to Miami is also an option and costs roughly the same. The jets available run the gamut, from an Embraer Phenom 300 to a Gulfstream G450 to a Dassault Falcon 2000LXS (above).

As for the superyacht, IYC has an incredible collection of vessels available for charter, although the firm has recommended Silver Seas ($45,000/week), Far From It ($135,000/week) or Ocean Club ($190,000/week).

Our pick would be heading to the Bahamas on Ocean Club. This spectacular 164-footer has just been treated to a refit and features a spate of top-notch amenities, including an 80-foot beach club, a 12-person pool, an oversized jacuzzi and tons of ocean toys, just in case the Super Bowl gets boring.

Although this year’s game will only be enjoyed live by a crowd of 22,500, it’s still attracting plenty of private jets. Some 850 extra aircraft are expected to be parked at South Florida airports come Sunday. Luckily, you won’t have to deal with that excess air traffic while you’re chilling in the Bahamas.