Virgin Galactic’s Launched a Second Successful Space Flight and Now the $250,000 Tickets Are Going Fast

The mission’s two pilots, Mark “Forger” Stucky and Frederick “CJ” Sturckow, were awarded Federal Aviation Administration Commercial Astronaut Wings at a Washington, D.C., ceremony in February. The spaceship carried four space science and technology experiments from NASA’s Flight Opportunities program, making this Virgin Galactic’s first revenue-generating launch. It was also the first human spaceflight from U.S. soil since the final space shuttle mission in 2011, and the first time that a crewed vehicle built for commercial passenger service has reached space.

The fifth test flight, and now second into space, blasted off with three crew members, one of whom was Virgin Galactic’s chief astronaut instructor, Beth Moses, the first woman to travel to space aboard a commercial craft. This mission went farther and faster—55.87 miles, reaching a speed of Mach 3.04.

Two more crafts are being built to help meet the anticipated passenger demand. And while all of the $250,000 seats are currently filled, those interested in booking a flight can sign up for updates on new offerings by registering with the company’s website.