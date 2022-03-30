VistaJet Just Added the World’s Largest Ultra-Long-Range Business Jet to Its Lineup

If you’ve ever wondered what happens at the handover of the world’s largest business jet, costing many tens of millions, the answer came through loud and clear inside a massive hangar in a Montreal suburb.

Bombardier launched its 100th Global 7500 yesterday at its Dorval, Quebec headquarters at a ceremony that was equal parts Ted Talk, Oscar night and bromance. The occasion was the most recent delivery of the world’s largest ultra-long-range business jet—boasting a range of 7,700 nautical miles—to Vista Jet, Bombardier’s biggest customer.

The real celebrity was the silver Vista Jet, with its trademark red stripe down the side, sitting beside the stage in the huge hangar. About 500 Bombardier employees, many of whom worked on the jet, were also at the event.

Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman of Vista Jet, was joined by Bombardier CEO Erik Martel, who officially presented the “keys” to the new jet to Meyer. Flohr was clearly emotional with the presentation of the new jet, which has the most recent Vista Jet interior design.

Flohr told Robb Report in a post-event interview aboard the new Global 7500 that the day had been “overwhelming.” Part of the presentation was an 18-year journey that started with him chartering a Learjet 45 to other clients. Now, VistaJet, with a global presence, is one of the largest private aircraft owners in business aviation.

Flohr and Martel, both wearing black turtlenecks, had known each other for 15 years, so there was clearly a bit of a bromance taking place on stage as they described their mutual respect for each other. “Thomas, you challenged us and made us better as an OEM and operator,” said Martel.

WATCH

“You guys are light years ahead of the competition,” Flohr replied. He also described how Martel, a former Bombardier executive who returned as CEO in late 2019, had made his first business trip outside Canada to Flohr’s London apartment during the height of Covid. A day later, they signed a contract for the purchase of six Challenger 350s.

Of course, the true showstopper of the night was the new Global 7500, which Flohr flew back to Europe following the event. The aircraft has four zones in the cabin, with multiple seats that can be adapted to dining and sleeping configurations. At the rear is a bedroom with its own ensuite and shower.

VistaJet’s “asset light” business model was developed by Flohr so that its members don’t have to own the aircraft, but can step aboard. Its fleet all have the same interior and exterior designs so that members have the sense that they’re on the same aircraft every time they fly.

The most recent interior update, reflected in the new Global 7500, includes more muted silver and grey tones, with flecks of bright colors—inspired buy a recent trip that Flohr’s daughter did to Peru.

By the end of the event—which included a performance by singer Gabriella Laberge and a video of the milestones in Vista Jet’s history—Flohr was ready to board his jet and take off for Vista Jet’s headquarters in Malta.

“We’re just at the beginning,” he told Robb Report. “Business aviation used to be North-American centric, but we see opportunities all over the world.”