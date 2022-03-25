Watch the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T Drag Race for Electric Truck Supremacy

We may only be at the dawn of the electric truck age but it’s never too early for a little friendly competition.

That’s why the folks at the Throttle House decided to drag race the first two battery-powered pickups to actually make it to market: the Rivian R1T and the GMC Hummer EV. And if you know anything about the two vehicles, you may be surprised to learn which one came out on top.

The intriguing matchup can be seen in the channel’s latest video, which was posted on Thursday (h/t Motor1.com). Although it’s not an official race, and no times were published, Throttle House tried to make things as even as possible between the R1T (which has 835 hp and 908 ft lbs of torque) and the Hummer EV (1,000 hp and 1,200 ft lbs of torque). Both pickups are at about 80-percent battery charge, have been dropped to their lowest suspension setting and have their highest performance modes engaged (“Sport” for Rivian’s pickup and “Watts to Freedom,” or “WTF,” for GMC’s). There’s also a Tesla Model X Plaid SUV involved to act as a benchmark. When the light green light flashes, it’s Elon Musk’s EV that rockets ahead of the trucks. Neither can catch up to the 1,020-hp beast, but the R1T is next to the line, finishing a full truck length in front of the Hummer EV.

WATCH

Of course, to make sure everything is on the up and up, and account for the Rivian being on “street” tires, Throttle House decided to do another race, this one from a rolling start and with the Model X Plaid nowhere to be seen. Despite these changes, the results were the same, with the R1T easily coming out on top, and actually beating the Hummer EV to the line by an even greater distance.

So, how exactly did the R1T manage to beat the Hummer, a truck that has 165 more horses and 292 more ft lbs of twist? Both trucks have been equipped with speed limiters, which plays a part. The R1T tops out at 115 mph, while the Hummer can’t go faster than 106 mph. An even bigger reason, though, might be how much bigger GMC’s truck is than the one made by Rivian. At 7,148 pounds, the R1T isn’t light by any stretch of the imagination, but it is when compared to the Hummer EV. GMC’s truck tips the scales at a jaw-dropping 9,046 pounds. That a lot of extra weight to be carrying around and an amount that can’t be overcome in a quarter-mile race.

We’re sure this is just the first of many battery-powered truck drag races we’ll see over the next few years. Between now and the middle of the decade, Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge will all release fully electric versions of their ultra-popular pickups. Maybe even Tesla, too.

Either way, let the electric pickup battles begin.