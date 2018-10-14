Wine or Work at This Upgraded First-Class Lounge at JFK

First-class travelers on British Airways will soon be greeted by upgraded on-ground amenities at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport: the new First Lounge offers upgraded services plus a new restaurant, wine room, and quiet work stations. The new suite has been increased to 5,000 square feet, about 60 percent more than the airline’s previous space. It’s part of a $65 million investment by the airline to improve the travel experience at Terminal 7, with the aim to make the space brighter, more contemporary, and more relaxed.

The airline has been working on the redesign for about a year. The classic Concorde Room where fliers can indulge in gourmet meals before boarding, was first to debut with a new upgrade. Chefs Gavin Mackenzie and Waylon Walker created a new boutique menu designed for globe-hopping diners, with plenty of light, creative, seasonal dishes. At the sleek new bar, “Flights of Wine” offer a curated selection of wines linked to a theme.

The airline also has added more practical amenities to comfort the weary traveler—enhanced check-in service, a new customer-service desk in Departures, and fast-track security. An expanded casual food court and bar offer plenty of choices for refreshments. Travelers will find power outlets everywhere to keep their devices charged. New washrooms (always an essential upgrade), a streamlined customer-service area, and redesigned security and check-in zones provide faster and more comfortable services to travelers. More choices have been added for duty-free shopping.

More Terminal 7 upgrades are in the works at JFK, with a makeover of the business-class lounge on track for completion next year. The new JFK lounge is open to British Airways’ first-class travelers as well as gold-card holders. British Airways also has recently upgraded its terminal space in Rome and Aberdeen, and is working on new projects in Geneva, San Francisco, and Johannesburg.