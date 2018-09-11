XOJet Gives Wing to the Traditional College Campus Road Trip

College admissions season is a stressful time, to say the least. Navigating Byzantine application processes, visiting campuses, and agonizing over the final choice weigh heavily on both students and parents alike. And while there’s no magic wand that will take those worries out of the equation, XOJets and its partner Mandarin Oriental are here to work their own brand of sorcery to at least take the logistics off your plate and let you and your child focus on the important things.

Working with XOJet, families will be able to pick and choose from five prime college destinations—Atlanta, Boston, Miami, New York, and Washington, D.C.—that they would like to visit as part of the College Tour Package. The company will then select an appropriate aircraft based on range and passenger needs from its own fleet of 43 Cessna Citation X and Bombardier Challenger 300 super-midsize jets or from its network of more than 1,500 aircraft. To get students excited about their upcoming academic adventure, the cabin of the jet will be outfitted with accessories adorned with their favorite universities’ logos. Once on the ground, XOJet can also help arrange ground transportation to and from the universities.

At each destination, the student and their family will stay in a suite at the local Mandarin Oriental hotel. There, they will be given a freshman care package unique to each hotel that contains the kinds of things any first-year dorm resident needs, like Italian handcrafted Frette bed linens, aromatherapy body wash from the hotel’s spa, and plenty of hotel-chef-made snacks. During the trip, the student will also receive admissions coaching from consultant Abby Siegel, who can help research colleges, prepare for interviews, organize itineraries for campus visits, and review essays and applications.

The price of the trip will of course vary depending on factors like flight length, the number of people flying, and how many destinations will be visited, though a basic package from New York to Boston could cost anywhere from $17,000 to $25,000. (For context, that last number is more than half the yearly tuition to Harvard.) The XOJet and Mandarin Oriental college package—similar in nature to one Magellan Jets launched earlier in the summer—will be offered from now until November 15.

Okay, you’ve done your part; now the kids actually have to get in.