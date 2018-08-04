XOJet Offers Unrivaled Access to Pebble Beach with Its Newest Travel Itinerary

Like pilgrims drawn to Mecca, all serious golfers must make the journey to play Pebble Beach on the Monterey Peninsula in California at least once in their lifetime. But unlike those austere adherents, gallivanting golfers have the opportunity—nay, duty—to squeeze every ounce of fun and relaxation out of their trip.

Capitalizing on their 2-year-old partnership, XOJet has collaborated with Pebble Beach Resorts to offer the Ultimate Pebble Beach Getaway Package itinerary. Departing from either New York ($79,570) or Los Angeles ($46,570), XOjet will fly you and up to three guests to Monterey Regional Airport—a particular boon for New Yorkers, as there are no direct commercial flights from the city to Monterey—aboard a private jet from its extensive fleet.

After touching down, guests will be picked up at the tarmac and driven a Cottage at Fairway One at the Lodge, the group’s home base during their stay. Part of the resort’s latest expansion, the cottages have large 1,000-square-foot living room where you and your guests can congregate as well as an outdoor patio with a fire pit.

After resting up, the day begins early with a sunrise round at Pebble Beach, where you and the rest of your foursome will be the first group to hit the course. Following your round, you’ll have the whole rest of the day free to check out the Lodge’s amenities or head outside to bike, hike, or check out some local wine tasting. If you felt like your game that morning wasn’t where it needs to be, you can enjoy private lessons at the resort’s golf academy.

Show off what you learned the next day, when your group will have the option to return to Pebble Beach for a second, bonus round or play one of the area’s other courses, like the famed Spyglass Hill. To cap the experience, a private chef will come to your cottage for an intimate dinner and wine tasting.

On the morning of the first day, the group will depart for home aboard another of XOJet’s planes—bringing the pilgrimage to a close. In addition to all of the stories you’ll bring back with you, most importantly, you’ll have major bragging rights when your golfing buddies tune into the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach next year.