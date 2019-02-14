You Can Now Buy 1,000HP Chevy Tahoes and Suburbans from Dealers

If you want a family hauler that can absolutely scare the bejesus out of the family, have you considered a 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban? America’s beloved oversized SUVs can now be ordered in the four-figure power variant, directly from a dealer with a Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) upgrade. It’s even got a warranty.

Perhaps you remember SVE from its work producing 1,000-horsepower Yenko Camaro SS 1LE? If not, rest assured the work is so good it got a stamp of approval from the fine folks at GM. Now, two stages of upgrades will be offered for the utes. Stage II sees an LT1 V-8 (the same beating heart of the Camaro and Corvette) stroked an extra 0.6 liters to 6.8, and shoves a custom supercharger on top. You also get an upgraded fuel system, a larger throttle body and a heavy-duty transmission.

To be eligible, donor Tahoes and Suburbans must have been rear-wheel-drive, and packing a 5.3-liter V-8. The cost of bragging rights, laying down elevens while your children scream, and terrifying your neighbors? $66,995, in addition to the base price of the vehicle.

Otherwise, four-wheeled fun is limited to 810-horsepower, via a Stage I package. This uses the same 6.8-liter V-8, just with a different tune, a smaller supercharger and some other tweaks. The cost for Stage I is $44,995. Whichever package you select, you’ll receive a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty, excluding the transmission which gets a one-year, 12,000 mile warranty.

Not all the modifications are under the hood. Various wheel packages are available, and you get custom SVE badging on the interior and exterior, and different exhaust pipes. There’s also a sport suspension that’ll lower your new family rocket, giving it an appropriately menacing stance.