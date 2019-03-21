Why Did Hennessey Double the Power of This Corvette Grand Sport? Because They Could

We’re running out of adequate hyperbole to demonstrate about how much Hennessey Performance wants to shoehorn the maximum amount of power into absolutely anything with an engine. If given the chance, it’s entirely possible Hennessey would try to figure out how to double the power and speed of a Japanese bullet train. But today, the Texas tuning shop is focusing on the Corvette C7, and how ratchet up that LT1 engine from 460 ponies, in the base tune, to 1,000 snorting steeds.

Available for the 2014 to the 2019 Corvette C7, in either the Stingray or the Grand Sport trim, the HPE1000 Supercharged upgrade will work with a manual or an automatic transmission. So what do you get? Bragging rights to dusting a ZR1, thanks to 1,008 horsepower at the wheel, and 918 pound-feet of twist that comes on at 4,000 rpm. That’s good for a 2.5 second shred to 60 and a 9.7 quarter at 147 mph. Top speed is listed as north of 220, and all of this is more than enough to eviscerate just about anything that dares drag you, even a (stock) Japanese bullet train.

As for what happens under the bonnet, the HPE1000 system adds a high-flow supercharger, a monster intercooler, a 416 CID Stroker motor, with a 4.0-inch crankshaft, CNC ported cylinder heads, a lightweight hollow stem intake, stainless steel headers and exhaust upgrades, high-flow catalytic converters, and a dyno calibration. You also get a one-year, 12,000-mile limited warranty. While the cost isn’t cheap—email Hennessey for exact pricing—spending five-figures on the upgrade is still cheaper than outright purchasing a ZR1.

Check out the video above where one of the Hennessey guys takes a Grand Sport with the HPE1000 upgrade out for a shakedown cruise on a nearby proving ground. And just give a listen to how great that powertrain sounds.