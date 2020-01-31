There Is Now an 840 HP Widebody Lamborghini Urus and We Want It

In stock form, the Lamborghini Urus is a maniacal, 641 hp SUV that can hit 190 mph. The Urus also offers a menacing aesthetic to accompany its performance chops, but some customers might want even more of a stylistic edge than what the standard machine presents.

1016 Industries is ready to fulfill that desire with its new carbon widebody Lamborghini Urus. The build, which is limited to 50 examples priced at $350,000 each (including donor vehicle), reimagines the super-sports SUV with wider front and rear fenders and enhanced power. Those bulgier body panels widen the Urus by 3.9 inches out back and 3.4 inches up front.

The special widebody upgrade is striking, but tasteful. When viewing the 1016 Industries Urus directly from the front or rear, it’s hard to imagine the vehicle in its standard width. All of the upgraded body components are removable and replaceable. In addition, the panels work with OEM (original equipment manufacturer) mounting points. “The philosophy behind our parts is ‘OEM,'” says Peter Northrop, CEO of 1016 Industries. “Our products are of the quality and detail to replace or add to existing parts as an OEM piece would be designed originally on the vehicle.”

In the case of this build, the beauty is more than skin deep. 1016 Industries says it’s the first company to offer an Urus power upgrade that won’t void Lamborghini‘s factory warranty. If you’re averse to the widebody look and just want a power boost by itself, 1016 sells standalone plug-and-play ECU upgrades.

For starters, there’s the $3,495 Stage 1 tune that bumps output to 780 hp. If you’re feeling brave, Stage 2 kicks it up to 840 hp for a price of $4,395. The upgraded ECU programs also come with an app that allows you to turn the vehicle on and off, log engine data and even record your acceleration times.

“We do have the ability to remotely connect to our ECU unit and custom-tune the calibration for the client while the vehicle is running, and provide additional specific changes due to fuel and altitude variations,” notes Northrop.

1016 Industries’ complete Urus widebody kits start at $45,000, and are sold through Lamborghini dealerships, aftermarket tuners and a selection of second-hand dealers. In the event that these power and visual upgrades still fall short for you, 1016 Industries says an even more extreme Urus build is in the works.