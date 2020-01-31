Quantcast
// RR One

There Is Now an 840 HP Widebody Lamborghini Urus and We Want It

1016 Industries adds new body panels and power upgrades to make the super-sports SUV even more bullish.

The Lamborghini Urus as reimagined by 1016 Industries. Photo: Courtesy of 1016 Industries.

In stock form, the Lamborghini Urus is a maniacal, 641 hp SUV that can hit 190 mph. The Urus also offers a menacing aesthetic to accompany its performance chops, but some customers might want even more of a stylistic edge than what the standard machine presents.

1016 Industries is ready to fulfill that desire with its new carbon widebody Lamborghini Urus. The build, which is limited to 50 examples priced at $350,000 each (including donor vehicle), reimagines the super-sports SUV with wider front and rear fenders and enhanced power. Those bulgier body panels widen the Urus by 3.9 inches out back and 3.4 inches up front.

The Lamborghini Urus as reimagined by 1016 Industries.

The Widebody Lamborghini Urus from 1016 Industries.  Photo: Courtesy of 1016 Industries.

The special widebody upgrade is striking, but tasteful. When viewing the 1016 Industries Urus directly from the front or rear, it’s hard to imagine the vehicle in its standard width. All of the upgraded body components are removable and replaceable. In addition, the panels work with OEM (original equipment manufacturer) mounting points. “The philosophy behind our parts is ‘OEM,'” says Peter Northrop, CEO of 1016 Industries. “Our products are of the quality and detail to replace or add to existing parts as an OEM piece would be designed originally on the vehicle.”

The Lamborghini Urus as reimagined by 1016 Industries.

Bulgier body panels widen the Urus by 3.9 inches out back and 3.4 inches up front.  Photo: Courtesy of 1016 Industries.

In the case of this build, the beauty is more than skin deep. 1016 Industries says it’s the first company to offer an Urus power upgrade that won’t void Lamborghini‘s factory warranty. If you’re averse to the widebody look and just want a power boost by itself, 1016 sells standalone plug-and-play ECU upgrades.

The Lamborghini Urus as reimagined by 1016 Industries.

The build is limited to 50 examples priced at $350,000 each.  Photo: Courtesy of 1016 Industries.

For starters, there’s the $3,495 Stage 1 tune that bumps output to 780 hp. If you’re feeling brave, Stage 2 kicks it up to 840 hp for a price of $4,395. The upgraded ECU programs also come with an app that allows you to turn the vehicle on and off, log engine data and even record your acceleration times.

The Lamborghini Urus as reimagined by 1016 Industries.

According to 1016 Industries, its Urus power upgrade won’t void Lamborghini’s factory warranty.  Photo: Courtesy of 1016 Industries.

“We do have the ability to remotely connect to our ECU unit and custom-tune the calibration for the client while the vehicle is running, and provide additional specific changes due to fuel and altitude variations,” notes Northrop.

1016 Industries’ complete Urus widebody kits start at $45,000, and are sold through Lamborghini dealerships, aftermarket tuners and a selection of second-hand dealers. In the event that these power and visual upgrades still fall short for you, 1016 Industries says an even more extreme Urus build is in the works.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad