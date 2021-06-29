This 1935 Duesenberg Convertible Just Sold for a Record $1.34 Million on Bring a Trailer

Turns out Bring a Trailer can also bring in the millions. The online auction house, which typically sells cars for around the $100,000 mark, just set a new record high with a doozy of a ride.

The car in question is a Duesenberg Model JN convertible from 1935 that hammered for $1.34 million last Friday. The vintage four-wheeler is now the most expensive car ever sold on Bring a Trailer, besting a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing that sold for $1.23 million on the site in June 2019.

The hefty seven-figure sum can be largely attributed to the vehicle’s seminal role in automotive history. Founded in 1913, Duesenberg once represented the pinnacle of luxury motoring. After the outfit was acquired by transportation legend E.L. Cord in 1926, co-founder Fred Duesenberg was tasked with designing the biggest, fastest and most expensive car ever to hit the road.

The result was the Model J, which debuted in 1928 and quickly became coveted among the upper crust. In fact, it’s responsible for bringing the phrase “it’s a doozy” into the modern lexicon. In 1935, the marque followed up with 10 revised JN models. Of the 10, only three were equipped with a coach-built convertible sedan body by Rollston, including the very rarity that’s presented here.

In addition to its iconic silhouette, the convertible packs an impressive amount of power. Under the long hood resides a true feat of engineering for the time—a 6.9-liter Lycoming inline-eight engine capable of generating a then-unheard-of 265 hp. For context, Ford’s updated 1935 Flathead V-8 produced just 85 horses.

This particular model has cycled through a few collectors in its lifetime and went through a complete refurbishment in the 1990s. Shortly after, it was snapped up by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation in 2000 and incorporated into the IMS Museum where it stayed until this sale.

What makes the car even more special is that Duesenberg closed just two years after it rolled off the line due to the Great Depression. Fortunately, the early 1930s excess still shines through in this classic convertible—and its modern-day price tag.

Check out more photos below: