This Gorgeous, Hand-Restored Art Deco Trailer Is Straight Out of ‘Mad Men’

Retro-inspired trailers are a dime a dozen these days, but nothing beats an original. And for fans of mid-century design, we have the camper for you: a hand-restored 1950 Westcraft Capistrano Calypso that brings yesterday’s style and today’s technology into a single elegant package.

Originally purchased in “neglected condition,” the rare 33-foot Art Deco trailer is the product of an 11-year restoration and modernization undertaken by owner Lucas Lackner, who says the process cost him north of $600,000. Now, the gorgeous restomod is up for sale through duPont Registry.

“I do have a deep love of mid-century design in general, but the Art Deco perfection of this particular trailer is beyond compare,” Lackner told Robb Report in an email. “There were only two Westwood Capistrano’s originally built, as far as we can research. The other is a relic in the desert now.”

To help turn the Calypso into a trailer fit for Don Draper, Lackner enlisted restoration expert Steven Butcher. The duo wasn’t just looking to restore it to original condition, however. They wanted to make it even more opulent. While they held on to some of the original furnishings, the rest of the restoration was designed and built from scratch. The interior birch paneling was replaced and painted with four coats of varnish, while all the old-growth pine flooring was removed, refinished and reinstalled from stem to stern. They installed machined, heavy-gauge stainless steel fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom, along with period faucets. And rather than upgrade to an LED light system, the pair chose period-appropriate lightbulbs to maintain the camper’s warm ambiance.

But while the Calypso wouldn’t look out of place during Art Deco’s 1930s heyday, it’s also outfitted with all the modern conveniences today’s travelers expect. This includes two NAD stereo systems, two Sony flatscreens with Bose soundbars, USB charging outlets, a custom-designed air heater/AC system and a water filtration system, all of which can be hidden away so as not to distract from the trailer’s antique aesthetic.

As for the cost, you’ll have to reach out to Lackner himself for pricing information. (He can be reached through the Calypso’s duPont Registry listing.) But considering the care and effort that have gone into the restoration, expect to pay a pretty penny.

Check out more photos of the trailer below: