This Stunning 1955 Alfa Romeo GT Coupé Could Fetch up to $2 Million at Auction Next Month

Gooding & Company’s annual Amelia Island auction is shaping up to be an event Italian sports car lovers can’t afford to miss.

In addition to a stable of jaw-dropping classic Ferraris, the auction house is also selling a number of gorgeous Alfa Romeos next month. The cream of the crop is a breathtaking 1955 1900C SSZ, but you can’t go wrong with any member of the group.

The 1900 Series was Alfa Romeo’s first all-new postwar model and had such a huge impact that it would inform decades of design and engineering decisions. The example up for bid, chassis no. 01915, is one of 39 race-ready grand turismos—or Super Sprints—crafted by legendary coachbuilder Zagato, of which only 29 survive to this day. It has a rich racing pedigree, having been featured at the legendary Mille Miglia in 1955 and 1956.

Inside the 1955 Alfa Romeo 1900C SSZ Gooding & Company

The striking coupé is finished in metallic grey over a green interior and still features its original 1.975-liter Tipo 138 DOHC inline-four engine. The current owner acquired the car in 2017 and immediately treated it to a complete concours-quality restoration. If you’ve been at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance or the Cavallino Classic in Palm Beach over the last couple years, you may have even seen it in person. It’s little wonder why the auction house expects it to sell for between $1.5 million and $2 million.

There’s more for Alfa lovers than just that Super Sprint, though. Also of note is a 1949 6C 2500 Super Sport Cabriolet. The dark blue convertible is the marque’s final model powered by a Vittorio Jano-designed engine and features coachwork by Pinin Farina. It’s expected to sell for between $500,000 and $600,000. If you’re looking for something more athletic, there’s also a 1965 Giulia Sprint GTA. The Bertone-designed car is finished in a truly special white and red paint job and is expected to hammer down for between $500,000 and $600,000 as well.

1949 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Super Sport Cabriolet Gooding & Company

If you love stylish Alfa Romeos, you’ll want to check out Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island auction for yourself. It runs from Thursday, March 2, to Friday, March 3. You can register to bid and browse the entire online catalog now.

