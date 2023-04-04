This Rare, Track-Ready 1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Lightweight Is up for Grabs

You can make a good case for any Aston Martin from the Swinging Sixties being special, but there’s no denying some have a richer history than most.

Take, for example, the 1960 DB4 GT Lightweight that was just listed for private sale by RM Sotheby’s. It’s a beautiful speed machine—and a rare one as well—but what really separates it from the pack is the roster of former owners and drivers it can claim.

As far as Aston Martin’s racing exploits go, there’s no bigger year than 1959. That June, the marque claimed its first and only 24 Hours of Le Mans victory. Something equally as important, at least historically speaking, happened the month prior, though. That’s when a GT prototype driven by the legendary Sterling Moss won at Silverstone in its racing debut. That car was the high-performance DB4 GT, and a “production” version would debut at that September’s London Auto Show before going into production next year.

1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Lightweight RM Sotheby’s

Aston Martin would produce just 75 DB4 GTs, and this is one of just six right-hand-drive examples built on the Lightweight race-specification chassis, according to the listing. The GT had a shorter wheelbase and was significantly lighter than the standard DB4 that had been introduced in 1958. The biggest difference, though, lurked under the hood. There you’d find a twin-plug ignition 3.7-liter straight-six similar to the mill that powered the company’s 1957 Le Mans racer, the DBR2.

This particular example, chassis no. 0124/R, left the factory in a gorgeous coat of Jaguar Indigo Blue and was delivered to its first owner, Tommy Sopwith, who quickly integrated it into his Equipe Endeavour racing fleet in the spring of 1960. It would win several races that season, including its debut on Easter Monday when Moss was behind the wheel. After passing through the hands of a number of famous enthusiasts, it was purchased by long-time Pink Floyd manager and multiple Le Mans participant Steve O’Rourke in 1977. He’d end up racing the car in historic events until the 1990s. The DB4 GT was acquired by its current owner in 2005 and has been maintained by marque specialists Aston Engineering ever since. It is said to be in “immaculate and fully FIA-compliant” condition and is eligible for events such as the Goodwood Revival, Le Mans Classic, and Monterey Historics.

Inside the DB4 GT Lightweight RM Sotheby’s

Interested in adding something truly eye-catching to your track-day arsenal? You’ll have to reach out to RM Sotheby’s for pricing information. Considering its condition and provenance, though, we wouldn’t be surprised if the asking price is sky-high. It’s not every day that a DB4 GT goes up for grabs, and when one does, it usually fetches a seven-figure sum.

