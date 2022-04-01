This Rare 1960 Mercedes-Benz 220 SE Ponton Coupe and Matching Trailer Just Went up for Sale

In today’s edition of exceptional finds, a stunning circa 1960 Mercedes-Benz has just been listed for sale. And to sweeten the deal, a matching sky-blue trailer comes with the classic coupe.

Known as the Mercedes-Benz W128 220 SE Ponton, the model debuted in 1953 as the German marque’s second automotive design since the conclusion of WW2. It was also the carmaker’s first-ever monocoque, unitary body production model, andwas only produced for a decade. The two-door coupe is named after the German word for “pontoon” and boasts a bulbous style of bodywork that is accented by a nostalgic mid-century appearance. It also features a rare sunroof, Becker Grand Prix radio and an automatic antenna. German car dealer Mechatronik is selling the car and its pristine Austermann Type Knospe-K camping trailer for a cool $132,700.

Mad Man-style coupes like this surface frequently, however, it’s the trailer that makes this listing truly one-of-a-kind. Capable of accommodating up to eight guests, it’s one of only 1,300 units ever produced. The trailer is also one of the last remaining of this model, making it an extremely rare pick-up for collectors. Inside, you’ll find a steel sliding roof with a Webasto wind deflector, gorgeous brown-leather seats (which match the car’s upholstery) that recline and a 6.5 x 6.5-inch bed. The caravan expands to just over 7 inches in width and has a more compact 4.5 inches in width when folded close. It’s sold with a matching awning as well.

The Mercedes Benz 220 SE Ponton itself features a 105 hp inline-six engine that is paired with a four-speed manual transmission. It’s known to reach a top speed of 99 mph and go 0-60 in 15 seconds. After all these years, this classic has only used up about 36,000 miles, leaving you lots more for travels and camping.

Both the car and its trailer have undergone extensive restorations from the ground-up, including refurbishment of their interiors and exteriors. Fans of the marque will recall that the Ponton series was phased out in favor of the more modern W110 and W11 models, but that makes it no less of a coveted steal today.

Its dealer, Mechatronik, launched in 1997 and is based in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. It is internationally recognized as a specialist for classic Mercedes-Benz models but also holds classic listings from other exotic marque’s such as Porsche, BMW, Ferrari and Lamborghini. To learn more about the Mercedes-Benz W128 220 SE Ponton sale, visit the company’s website.

Check out more images of the stylish car and trailer below: