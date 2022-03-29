A 1-of-2 Remake of the 1962 Jaguar E-Type ‘Low-Drag’ Racer Is up for Sale

Back in 1961, Jaguar’s iconic E-type model debuted at the Geneva Auto Salon. A dozen lightweight, low-drag versions of the racers were later released in 1963 in the hopes of giving Ferrari stiff competition in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Those ultra-rare editions have been nearly impossible to find over the years, but a new recreation may turn one collector’s dream into reality.

UK-based classic car dealer Will Stone Historic Cars is offering a pristine remake of the 1962 aerodynamic E-type racer. Built over a four-year period by Jaguar specialist Lynx, it is one of just two known examples in existence.

The first iteration of the E-type’s low-drag body was used on a 1962 prototype built by the marque’s Experimental Department. It was shelved to create a more lightweight version in 1963 that saw all 12 special editions built by hand with aluminum bodies for a slippery drag effect. The car is powered by an upgraded Crosthwaite & Gardiner engine with an alloy cylinder block, a Lucas slide-throttle fuel injection and a Lynx T5 five-speed gearbox. The 350 hp mill, which also features a revised combustion chamber, camshafts and variable-length exhaust, push the speed machine to a still-impressive 174 mph.

As a race car, the E-Type saw mixed results. Though the car was able to beat Ferrari GTOs at short distances, the low-drag models failed to take the checkered flag during the endurance classics. The limited-series’ highest achievement is credited to noted Jaguar racer Dick Protheroe. Driving the 1962 prototype of the low-drag E-type, he won against stiff GTO competition in Reims, France in a race of 25 laps.

Of course, the car’s biggest achievement may not have anything to do with its race record. Enzo Ferrari famously called the Jaguar E-Type “the most beautiful car ever made.” No small compliment coming from Ferrari himself.

The 1962 E-Type “Low-Drag” remake is now available for $458,826. Visit the car dealer’s website for more details on the listing, and check out more images below.