This ’62 Jaguar E-Type Was Treated to a Meticulous 18-Month Restoration. Now It’s up for Sale.

E-Type UK is at it again. The Kent-based restorer, which has been returning Jaguar’s landmark models to their former glory since 2008, has just revamped a prized retro ride for the 21st-century driver, and now it’s up for sale.

The car in question is a Series I E-Type coupé that rolled off the line in 1962. It is believed to have switched hands just three times in its lifetime and was purchased by the current owner, Stephen Jones, in 2014. Jones enlisted E-Type UK to fully restore the coupé, retaining as many original factory specifications as possible.

The meticulous work, which took some 18 months and 3,200 working hours to complete, involved a rotisserie rebuild and bare metal respray, along with an engine rebuild and retrim. Of course, E-Type UK carefully sourced period-correct replacement parts to ensure the Jaguar stayed legit.

The rarity comes complete with several sought-after features to make collectors swoon, including the original right-hand drive, a straight rear bulkhead that was only fitted to 580 models and a heritage correct opalescent silver grey over maroon colorway that graced just 349 E-Types.

Although originality was the focus, the ‘60s classic was also treated to a spate of modern upgrades to improve performance on today’s roads. Under the hood, the 3.8-liter inline-six, which is widely considered to be one of the greatest engines of all time, has been tweaked to include electronic fuel injection, larger throttle bodies and an improved cooling system. It’s mated to a new 5-speed manual transmission, although the original 4-speed moss box was also reconditioned and is included with the car.

Elsewhere, the suspension has been updated with new dampers, springs and 16-inch Turino wheels. According to E-Type UK, the speedster “purrs beautifully” and is “highly capable on both long motorway drives and quiet windy B-roads.”

The E-type is available for immediate viewing, with the price available upon request. You should, however, be prepared to part with at least six-figures. There is currently a near identical example in left-hand drive for sale for roughly $216,000 (£160,000), while a pristine ’61 roadster was recently listed for $278,000 (£215,000).

Check out more photos of the E-Type below: