A Gorgeous 1964 Ferrari 250 LM Race Car Is Heading to Auction—With its Original Engine

Any classic Ferrari race car is special, but one that’s practically in mint condition? That’s something you just don’t see.

One such car, a 250 LM from 1964, will be auctioned off by Artcurial in February at its upcoming Rétromobile Show. The reason why the vehicle still retains its original key components nearly 60 years after rolling off the line? It never raced.

It may not be as famous as the 250 GTO—one of which sold for over $48.4 million—but Scaglietti-built 250 LM is even more exclusive. Introduced at the Paris Motor Show in 1963, it was the berlinetta version of the 250 P prototype. The FIA refused to homologate the racer as a GT car, so only 32 examples were built between 1964 and 1966. Despite the limited production run, the 250 LM would go on to become a racing legend as the last Ferrari to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1965.

1964 Ferrari 250 LM Artcurial

This example, chassis no. 5901, was the tenth 250 LM to roll off the line and was purchased by the North American Racing Team (NART) founder Luigi Chinetti. It is one of only two examples of the car to never see action in a competitive race, though it was entered in Daytona 24 Hours in 1966 as an unused reserve car. It may not have tasted glory like some of its peers, but the tradeoff is that it remains in impeccable shape to this day. In fact, Artcurial says hat the car still boasts its original chassis, 3.3-liter V-12, five-speed manual gearbox and Pinifarina-designed body.

Since leaving the NART stable, the racer has passed through the hands of a number of discerning collectors. In 1997, it finally made its way back across the Atlantic and has spent the last 20 years owned by the same French aficionado. The car appears to have been beautifully maintained over that, including a restoration by British specialist, DK Engineering.

Inside the 250 LM Artcurial

The 250 LM will go up for bid over the weekend of Feb. 3. Artcurial hasn’t announced a pre-sale estimate for the car, and it’s easy to see why. There’s no reason to limit the market for something so special. A car as rare and well-maintained is going to command a hefty sum, even by classic Ferrari racer standards. Don’t be surprised if it ends up on this list.

Click here for more photos of the 1964 Ferrari 250 LM.