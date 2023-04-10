Raging Grass Cutter? A Restored 1964 Lamborghini Tractor Is Up for Grabs

Looking for an unorthodox Lamborghini to add to your collection? There’s an auction currently going on in the UK that you might want to check out.

A stunning 1R tractor that the Italian automaker built back in 1960s is currently up for bid on the Market by Bonhams (via Uncrate). The beautifully restored vehicle offers a strange and fun way to get into collecting Raging Bulls.

It’s kind of hard to imagine today, but there was a time when the Raging Bull wasn’t known for building supercars. Decades before the iconic Countach was even a concept, Ferruccio Lamborghini got his start building tractors. Italy was trying to rebuild itself after the World War II, and the businessman saw an opportunity. In 1948, he started Lamborghini Trattori, a company that soon became one of the country’s biggest agricultural equipment manufacturers, according to the auction listing. In fact, the business, which is still in operation to this day, was so fruitful that Lamborghini was eventually able to turn his attention to his true passion, high-performance sports cars, by the middle of the 1960s.

1964 Lamborghini 1R tractor The Market by Bonhams

The 1R tractor currently up for grabs dates back to 1964. Lamborghini’s first tractors were made using spare military vehicle parts, but by this point, the company was producing finely tuned machines. The 1R was the company’s best-selling model during this period and was powered by an air-cooled 1.5-liter twin-cylinder diesel engine that produced a whopping 26 hp. The mill comes mated to a four-speed manual transmission, which is sure to warm the heart of enthusiasts annoyed the automaker only offers automatic gearboxes nowadays.

While the 1R is pretty impressive as far as 1960s tractors go, what really sets this one apart is how good it looks. The tractor sports a stunning blue-and-orange paint job that looks more like something you’d see at an exotic car show than on a farm. This particular 1R was once part of a Lamborghini family friend’s collection and was recently restored by Garage 961, the only tractor restorer officially sanctioned by the Museo Ferruccio Lamborghini.

If you’re in the market for a head-turning piece of farm equipment, the Lamborghini 1R auctions runs through this coming Friday, April 14. As of press time, bidding had reached £13,750 (or about $17,000), which is a whole lot less than the just-unveiled Revuelto will end up costing.