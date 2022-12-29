This Bare-Metal 1964 Porsche Could Fetch up to $2 Million at Auction

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to collect more classic cars, this upcoming auto auction is here to help you out.

On February 1, RM Sotheby’s will be selling almost 100 incredible cars in its 10th annual Paris auction. And one of the standouts is this bare-metal 1964 Porsche 904 GTS, as highlighted by HiConsumption. After the German marque pulled out of Formula 1 at the end of the 1962 season, it set its sights on sports cars and GT competition. Enter the 904, a successor to the Porsche 718 and the winner of several events during its rookie season.

A side view of the Porsche. RM Sotheby’s

The model on offer next year is one of just 108 examples ever made (excluding a couple of prototype specimens), making it a rare and desirable offering. Featuring the original factory bodywork, the car also sports a mid-mounted, quad-cam, air-cooled, opposed four-cylinder engine that’ll get you about 260 horses. Alongside that power, you’ve got five-speed transmission, a set of Weber Brevettato EW carburetors and central-exiting exhaust.

The 904’s pedigree is well represented in its interior. Race bucket seats are fitted with Schroth Racing and Willans multi-point harnesses, while the shift knob is made of chrome and the steering wheel is wrapped in Alcantara and shows off the Porsche badge. A fire extinguisher is cabin-mounted, although hopefully you won’t be needing that aspect of the vehicle. Elsewhere, several add-ons are authentic to the model’s time period, including Speedster-style mirrors, vintage Dunlop Racing tires and leather belt and buckle rear clamshell fasteners.

A peek inside the vehicle. RM Sotheby’s

While this specific iteration (chassis number 904-036) doesn’t have the celebrity pedigree of another one that went up for auction earlier this year, it’s still expected to fetch a similar price. RM Sotheby’s has yet to disclose its estimate, but models in similar condition have hammered down for $700,000 all the way up to $2 million. And HiConsumption expects this 904 will likely fall within that range, too.

Thankfully, Porsche connoisseurs have the next month to get their bids ready. And if this specific car isn’t quite right for you, you could always try for the 2022 Bugatti Chiron Profilée that RM Sotheby’s has on offer—or any of the other rare cars on the block.