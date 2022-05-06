This Gorgeous 1964 Shelby Cobra Was a Championship Racer. Now It Could Be Yours.

Scoring an original Shelby Cobra is needle in a haystack stuff. American racer Carroll Shelby built just 998 examples between 1962 and 1967, after all. Rarer still are the Cobras that went on to score wins on the track. Allow us to introduce you to one such needle.

The 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 in question, which is currently up for sale through England’s William I’Anson, combines both beautiful automotive design and a legitimate racing pedigree. As the lovechild of AC Cars and the Ford Motor Company, the Cobra combines a simple twin-tube chassis frame from across the pond with the Blue Oval’s V-8 power.

Chassis number CSX2532 left the AC Cars factory in the UK in 1964, before it was shipped stateside to be finished off by Shelby in California. As the supply of five-bolt block V-8s had actually run dry, the automaker opted for a mill that combined ‘64 and ‘65 specifications. These were the only engines made by Ford exclusively for Cobras, and this particular car was either the first or second to receive one, according to the seller.

Originally finished in Princess Blue with a red interior, the four-wheeler was also outfitted with a Class A accessories package which included dual 4V carburetors and intake-manifold, a fiberglass bonnet scoop, chrome wheels wrapped in whitewall tires and a luggage rack.

As this Cobra is a racer, it’s been put through its paces over the years. Fortunately, it’s also been constantly refreshed and restored. Today, the car sports a freshly built engine mated to a new manual gearbox and differential. (Don’t worry, all the original parts and the numbered 289ci HiPo engine come with the car.) It’s also been fitted with an aluminum Le Mans-style hardtop and painted black with two white stripes.

As mentioned, the Cobra has earned multiple Masters Gentleman Drivers and GT & Sports Car Cup championship titles and race wins. It’s currently eligible for historic racing, too, which means you can nab a few more checkered flags.

Price is available upon request, but be ready to cough up for this beauty. Classic Cobras routinely attract seven figures.

