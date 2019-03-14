Bidding on This 1966 ICON Old School Bronco Passes $250,000

If you want one of Jonathan Ward’s famed ICON creations, you’re looking at a multi-year wait to see your build reach fruition and your wheels arrive. Unless you want to pop over to Bring a Trailer in the next day and bid on this brand new ICON Old School BR, a reimagined 1966 Ford Bronco. You’ll need to tack several zeroes onto your offer since, as of publication time, the current top bid was more than $250,000.

The ICON BR features a custom Art Morrison chassis, and a new aluminum Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V-8, which is good for 426 horsepower and 402 lb-ft of yank. That’s got a forged steel crankshaft, and a custom-tuned composite intake manifold to help with air delivery. The power gets down via a five-speed manual transmission and an Atlas II two-speed, shift-on-the-fly transfer case drives all four wheels. You’ll soak up whatever the road or lack thereof can throw at you thanks to a coil-over suspension with nitrogen-filled adjustable Fox Racing shocks and Eibach coil springs. Surely, no one will miss the factory-correct rear leaf springs.

The colorway of a glossy orange with a beige interior is harmonious, and the orange houndstooth inserts in the leather tie the aesthetic together perfectly. The front buckets are heated, and the removable back bench is good for another two passengers. The winning bidder will get a removable hardtop in cream white, too. The 18-inch wheels inside those BFGoodrich All Terrain KO2 shoes are CNC-machined from forged aluminum and paired with period-correct hubcabs.

While Ward himself will accept the winner’s payment, and deliver the vehicle in April of this year, ICON will give 10 percent of the sale price to Autotype. That’s a collective that “celebrates design as a platform for designers to sell their work, a community supporting innovation, and as a scholarship fund for future creatives and also administers the Emerging Designer Scholarship Fund,” per Bring a Trailer, who is also donating the buyer fee to the same charity.

Get a walkthrough of the build from Ward himself in the below video.