This ’67 Corvette May Become the Most Expensive One Ever Sold at Auction

Collectible Corvettes often sell for mind-boggling sums, but this ‘67 Chevy may just take the cake. The ultra-rare ride is expected to reach a cool $5 million, which would make it the most expensive Corvette ever sold at auction.

That’s all thanks to its high-performance L88 package, which was fitted to just 20 examples of the Corvette during 1967. This particular model has been deemed the “Ultimate L88” by auction house Mecum and is considered to be the finest example to go under the gavel. Unsurprisingly, it has a price tag to match. The car has a pre-auction estimate of between $4 million and $5 million.

To recap, L88 was basically Chevrolet’s way of elevating the humble American sports car to a lean racing machine. The brute was stuffed with a 427-cubic-inch big block engine, heavy-duty suspension and the so-called “Rock Crusher” four-speed manual transmission. It eschewed creature comforts, like the heater, the fan shroud and the radio, to save weight, while pumping up the power to 500-plus ponies.

To add to its prestige, this particular convertible example (serial number 21550) was the last 1967 ‘Vette ever built and began its racing career in the trusty hands of engineer Cliff Gottlob. The Kansas local purchased the car new and drove it to compete in the Daytona 24-hour race in 1970. Gottlob finished second in the GT category and 11th overall and continued racing the L88 until 1975. The high-performance speedster was then snapped up by Jim Krughoff and David Burroughs in 1978, who gave it a complete restoration.

Today, the mint-condition ride retains its original V8 and is sold with a spare engine in case you want to keep the original mile free. The car also comes with a stack of sentimental memorabilia, such as photographs of the car in its racing heyday, its original window sticker, the dealer invoice and the factory ID card.

The Corvette is currently sitting at $150,000 as of writing and will need to eclipse $3.85 million to beat the red-on-red ‘67 coupe that Barrett-Jackson sold in 2014 and claim the title of the most expensive Corvette ever sold at an auction.

Check out more pictures of the 1967 Corvette L88 below: