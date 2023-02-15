This Ultra-Rare 1967 Ferrari Dino 206 S Is the Ultimate Collector’s Car. Now It Can Be Yours.

You might want to put the pedal to the metal if you’re looking to land this Ferrari.

This week, RM Sotheby’s is auctioning off a stunning 1967 Dino 206 S in Florida. The car is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful sports racers of the era and also happens to be one of just two examples built with a Tipo 233 engine.

The Dino 206 S was designed and developed to compete in FIA’s 2-liter Group 4 class. It was basically the Prancing Horse’s attempt to steal private racing customers from rival Porsche. The marque planned to build 50 examples of the racer, but things didn’t go as smoothly as expected and only 18 ended up rolling off the line. Of those, only 13 had Piero Drogo-designed Spyder bodywork. This is the last of those cars and one of just two that were equipped with the Tipo 233, making it one of the most exclusive versions of an already rare vehicle.

1967 Ferrari Dino 206 S RM Sotheby’s

This particular example, chassis 032, features an open-top glass cockpit and a curvaceous body made from stressed alloy panels and fiberglass. It’s finished in Ferrari’s trademark Rosso Corsa and rides on a set of bright-yellow wheels wrapped in racing tires. Inside the car, you’ll find a black interior with two particularly striking red seats.

The first Dino 206 S racers were equipped with a Tipo 227 mill that produced 220 hp, but this example’s more powerful Tipo 233 was capable of generating up to 270 horses. Both the car and engine have seen some racing action, too. Ferrari historian Marcel Massini found evidence that the racer competed in several hill climbs in 1966 and 1967. Since then, the racer has passed through some of the finest Ferrari collections in the world, including Pierre Bardinon’s Mas du Clos. It was restored in 2014 and comes with Red Book certification.

Inside the Dino 206 S RM Sotheby’s

Bidding for this historic Ferrari will be open at 5 pm EST on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and close at 5 pm EST on Friday, Feb. 17. RM Sotheby’s hasn’t listed an estimate for the vehicle, but those interested in buying it can reach out for more info. We expect it’ll end up going for quite a bit, though, especially since another Dino 206 S sold by the auction house went for $2.2 million back in 2014.