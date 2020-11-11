Quantcast
RR One

Nicolas Cage’s 1967 Ford Mustang from ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’ Just Went Up for Sale

The specially designed muscle car is the go-to vehicle for Randall “Memphis” Raines in the 2000 remake.

1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 "Eleanor" ChromeCars

There are few better showcases for muscle cars than a good, old-fashioned heist movie. Because of this, the cars from these flicks tend to become the stuff of legend among both enthusiasts and collectors. And now one of the more memorable vehicles to hit the silver screen, the grey and black Ford Mustang from Gone in 60 Seconds remake, is up for sale.

Related Stories

An actual Mustang “Eleanor” used during the filming of the Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie-starring blockbuster was just posted for sale by ChromeCars in Germany. Not only is the specially designed vehicle a part of Hollywood history, it’s also one of the most beautiful muscle cars ever built.

The “Eleanor” is something of a reinterpretation of the 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500 that was designed specifically for the movie by Steve Stanford and Chip Foose. Five examples were built for shooting, and only three are said to still be in circulation today. Of the surviving trio, this specific ‘Stang is said to be in the best condition, making it particularly desirable.

In the movie, the “Eleanor” is the car that Cage’s Randall “Memphis” Raines uses to pull off his most daring heists. While that alone adds to the car’s myth, its sinister design really seals the deal. While the ’65 fastback may be the most iconic classic Mustang, this ’67 model isn’t isn’t far off: its bubble hood and dramatic aerodynamic elements give it an even more muscular look. Completing the package is a gorgeous gun metal grey paint job that’s offset by two black racing stripes down the middle and matching “GT 500” decals that run along the bottom of the car.

1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 "Eleanor"

1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 “Eleanor”  ChromeCars

But the beauty doesn’t stop there. Loosen the racing-style hood pins and lift the hood and you’ll find an equally gorgeous 5.8-liter, eight-cylinder Ford Racing crate engine, according to the dealership. Mated to a four-speed manual transmission, the engine is capable of churning out a hair-raising 400 horses. It’s also the same powertrain featured in the actual movie car.

You’ll have to get in touch with ChromeCars for pricing info for the “Eleanor,” but expect the tag to be pretty steep. A couple of years ago, Fusion Motor Company started making made-to-order replicas of the vehicle, with prices ranging from $180,000 to $300,000. We’d expect to real deal to cost well north of that.

Related Stories

Read More On:

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give a Gift!

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad