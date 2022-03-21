A Coveted 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500 ‘King of the Road’ Is Up for Auction

Of all the Ford Mustangs to roll off the assembly line since 1964, Carroll Shelby’s GT500 ranks among the rarest and most coveted. Rarer still is the “King of a Road,” a high-octane variant that took the beloved American muscle car to a whole new level. There are only 1,053 such fastback models in existence, and now one has just been listed for auction.

This particular pony, which is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, was built at Ford’s New Jersey plant during a scant one-year production run in ‘68. The descriptor “KR” (for “King of the Road”) couldn’t be more apt, either, with the variant delivering way more grunt than the previous iterations of the early ‘60s.

Under the hood lies Ford’s hefty 428 cu Cobra Jet V-8 mated to a 3-speed automatic transmission. The mill was factory rated at 335 hp and 440 ft lbs of torque, though was known to produce more than 400 horses on occasion. This made the King of the Road one of the most powerful four-wheelers of the era.

In addition, the Mustang is equipped with the GT500’s upgraded suspension with an anti-roll bar, front coil springs and rear leaf springs. It also features power steering, power-assisted front disc brakes and 15-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Goodyear Regatta Touring tires.

The car’s noir hue is another highlight. This example is finished in Raven Black with white side stripes and the GT500KR name. It’s one of only 38 examples to combine this transmission and paint scheme. The car was also treated to a full refurb in 2009 to ensure tip-top condition.

Inside, the Interior Décor Group package sees a black vinyl accented handsomely with woodgrain trim. You can also expect bucket seats, a woodgrain steering wheel with a Shelby centerpiece and vintage gauges.

With a mere 67,000 miles on the odometer, the retro ride is currently sitting at $105,00 at the time of writing, with another three days left on the sale. All hail the King.

Check out more photos below: